Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Pictures From Her Vanity Van, Gives Peek Into 'caravan Life'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is busy shooting for her upcoming movie Shaakuntalam, a mythological film directed by Gunasekhar. The actor recently took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself from her vanity van as she prepped for a scene. The actor could be seen applying makeup in front of a huge vanity mirror.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'caravan life'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on August 2, shared a glimpse of what it's like being at work as she took to her Instagram and shared a picture as she prepped for her shoot. Samantha was seen sporting a green kurta and sitting in a chair as her make-up artist applied make-up on her face. As she shared the post she wrote "The caravan life" with a camera and popcorn emoji.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Shaakuntalam

Shaakuntalam is an upcoming Telugu-language mythological drama film written and directed by Gunasekhar. The movie is based on the popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa. Samantha will be playing the role of Shakuntala while Dev Mohan will play the role of Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty. The movie will also feature actors like Aditi Balan and Mohan Babu in pivotal roles. Also Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha will be making her film debut through the movie.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming movies

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Vignesh Shivan love triangle romance Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Samantha will feature opposite actors like Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles. The actress took to her Instagram and shared the poster of the movie. While she shared the poster she expressed her excitement to work with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Samantha wrote, "I’ve always wanted to work with the fierce #Nayantara and the mighty @actorvijaysethupathi, so I can’t tell you how much of a ball I am having working with the both of them together #kaathuvaakularendukaadhal .. Midway through the shoot and I can safely say this one is going to be a riot". Samantha Ruth Prabhu is best known for her movies Eega, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Super Delux, Oh! Baby, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Mersal and Rangasthalam.

