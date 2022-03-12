Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Poignant Note On How It Feels To Be Judged: 'Can We Stop That'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu often steals the limelight by sharing poignant messages and quotes via social media. The South star continues to motivate her Instagram family to be strong amid difficult situations. Going by the same, on Saturday, March 12, Samantha Ruth Prabhu once again penned an empowering message on how it feels to 'judged' as a woman.

'Can we stop judging woman': Samantha Ruth Prabhu

In her latest Instagram story, Samantha expressed that she has 'firsthand' knowledge on how it feels when one judges a woman on the basis of their race, appearance, skin colour, and more. She wrote, "As a woman, I bear firsthand knowledge of what it means to be judged. We judge women based on their race, education, social standing, appearance, skin tone, and the list goes on. Making snap judgments about a person simply based on the clothes they wear is quite literally the easiest thing one can do."

She further urged her followers to stop judging a woman on the basis of the clothes she's wearing. Samantha asserts, "Now that we're in the year 2022 - can we finally stop judging a woman based on their hemlines & necklies she adorns and focus instead on bettering ourselves? Turning that judgement inward and training it on ones own self os evolution! Projecting our ideals on someone else never did anyone any good...let's gently rewrite the way we measure and understand a person!" Take a look at the post below:

In one of her previous stories, the Telugu actor took a dig at those who label women as 'bossy'. Samantha re-shared a quote by Sara Blakely, to hit back at trolls who label women as ‘aggressive, bossy, difficult, too much, awkward’. Inspiring women to empower themselves, her message concluded as "Please don't shrink yourself to make people happy. Be yourself, you are beautiful that way."

In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her debut in the Hindi industry in the web show, The Family Man Season 2. Apart from this, she has a slew of projects lined up for her including Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Shaakuntalam and Yashoda.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl, @amaker7