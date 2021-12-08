Samantha Ruth Prabhu Show Fans Glimpses Of Her Living Room & Decor; See Pic

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave her social media followers a peek inside her gorgeous Hyderabad home. In recently uploaded stories on her Instagram, one can see the actor's living room beaming with sunlight and the beautiful decorative frames adorning her residence. The actor, who resides in Hyderabad with her two furry friends, constantly showcases glimpses of her abode and her two dogs.

Sharing the picture of her living room, the actor wrote, “The morning light.”. In the picture, one can see her red and grey couch, with hints of floral print. The room's visual palette is further accentuated by the grey-coloured walls and beige curtains, with the sunlight beaming right onto a cute side table.

Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Hyderabad house

She further shared a close up of an art piece sitting on her wall and tagged the artist Iruvan Karunakaran. He further reposted her story on his Instagram and wrote, “Glad to see my painting at a phenomenal artist's place. Thank you so much, Samantha Ruth Prabhu.”.

The actor recently garnered headlines after she parted ways with actor Naga Chaitanya. The duo shared the news in an Instagram post and asked fans and followers for some space to deal with it. They also mentioned that they cherish the time they had together and spoke about their long friendship.

What's on Samantha's work front?

In a major feat for the actor, she bagged an International project with a BAFTA-winning director. Samantha has been roped in for Philip John’s next Arrangement of Love, which is expected to go on floors next year. She has also been roped in for a song in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. According to reports by Bollywood Life, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is being paid a massive amount of Rs 1.5 Cr for a dance performance in a special song.

She will also be seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also stars Nayanthara in a pivotal role. She also has debutant director Shantaruban Gnanasekharan's untitled bilingual film in the pipeline. Lastly, she will be seen in the Telugu mythological drama, Shaakuntalam. Helmed by Gunasekar, it is based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasam and stars Samantha as the eponymous character.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SAMANTHARUTHPRABHUOFFL)