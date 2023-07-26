Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shows Off Her Balancing Skills In New Photos From Bali

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took a break from work to focus on her health. Despite being on a sabbatical,the actress has been active on social media. She has shared regularly shared updates about her personal life. After a spiritual journey in Coimbatore, the star is now in Bali.

3 things you need to know

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken a break from acting to focus on her health.

The actress has completed shooting for Kushi and Citadel India.

Samantha is currently enjoying her time in Bali.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her balancing skills

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is working on her fitness even during her time away from work. Recently, the actress shared a glimpse of her training session in Bali. She showcased her balancing skills. Samantha was seen performing acrobatics stunts with the help of trainers.

(Samantha Ruth Prabhu balances her friend on herself. | Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)

(Samantha Ruth Prabhu performs balancing act in Bali. | Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)

In one of the Instagram stories, the Yashoda actress was seen balancing her feet and hands on the ground while her waist remained in the air

In her next story, her friend balanced her entire body by keeping on her weight on Samantha's hands and legs. Sharing the videos, she wrote, "This is how we party."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu at Isha Yoga Centre

Before Samantha shared a glimpse of her trip to Indonesia, she went to the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore for spiritual healing amid Myositis treatment. In the ashram, she was seen meditating with a group of people and cherishing her meditative state of mind. Sharing her experience, she wrote, "A while ago, sitting still—without thoughts flooding, without twitching, itching, twisting and turning—seemed almost impossible. But today, a meditative state is my most powerful source of strength. Of calm. Of connection. And of clarity."