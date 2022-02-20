From a fitness workout routine to spending some quality time with her pet, Samantha Ruth Prabhu often shares glimpses of her day-to-day life on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has recently shared a series of pictures, also featuring her best friend. The 'Oo Antava' star looks happy as she could be seen enjoying her peaceful time and a sunset by the sea with her best friend. She captioned the post, "Can’t imagine doing this thing called life without you .#bestfriends." Samantha wore a grey-coloured co-ord set, while her bestie opted for a yellow top and blue denim.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu meditates in the middle of a waterfall

Recently, the actor dropped a couple of photographs in a red swimsuit. She could be seen standing on a road, meditating in the middle of a waterfall. She captioned the post, "Life You enjoy it or endure it as it comes and goes, as it ebbs and flows."

Samantha on the work front

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in the hit number 'Oo Antava' from Allu Arjun's superhit film Pushpa: The Rise, also starring Rashmika Mandanna. She is currently gearing up for her role in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the romantic comedy will hit the big screens on April 28, 2022. The movie will be produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios and its musical tracks will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Apart from that, she will be next seen in the upcoming mythological drama Shaakuntalam. Makers are set to unveil the actor's first look on Monday, February 21. Production banner Gunaa Teamworks gave the update via social media, further revealing that the first look will be out at 9.30 AM tomorrow. The film is being helmed by Gunasekhar and also stars Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty, as well as Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha as Prince Bharata among others.

The film's production began back in February 2021 and fans have been waiting for updates ever since. Bankrolled by Neelima Guna, Dil Raju, and Hanshitha Reddy, Shaakuntalam is reportedly based on the famous play Shakuntala by Kalidasa and Vishvamitra.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl