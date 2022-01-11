Apart from being an ace actor, South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also known for her fitness regime and the healthy lifestyle she follows. The actor often begins her day with some rigorous exercise and also motivates her fans to switch to a healthy lifestyle. Today, she shared a new exercise and also challenged her fans to try the same. The Family Man 2 actor began the hashtag "level up challenge" and asked fans to try their hand on it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a video from her morning workout. She was dressed in a black sports bra and yoga pants and performed a fairly difficult exercise. Sharing the video, the actor mentioned how she has kickstarted the new year on a healthy note. In the caption, she wrote, "Kickstart your 2022 with this no equipment 'level- up’ challenge and feel the BURN. When my trainer @junaid.shaikh88 challenges me.. I challenge you .. let’s do it."

Not only her fans but Bollywood diva Kiara Advani was also impressed with Samantha's fitness and her new challenge. She dropped a fire emoji in the caption. Samantha's fans lauded her for her hard work and fitness. While some wrote, "You are so hard working mam," others called her Thalaivi. Since the actor posted the video, her fans are sending her videos while performing the challenge.

Some more workout videos of Samantha

Samantha Ruth Prabhu often treats her fans with glimpses of her workout. In one of her videos, she could be seen performing some weightlifting exercises. Sharing the video, she asked her fans to "switch it up" and motivated them to to move towards a healthier lifestyle.

Back in March 2021, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took the internet by storm as she gave a twist to the Don't Rush Challenge started by Vicky Kaushal. While the Uri star performed some uber-cool steps to the song, the Ye Maaya Chesave actor added some amazing steps to it and also ended the reel with some push-ups. In the caption, she wrote, "@vickykaushal09 made us do it !! A huge shoutout to this incredible woman @anushaswamy .. give me one year l’ll get to where you are.. Show her some love."

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl