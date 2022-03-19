Samantha Ruth Prabhu Takes Break From Work, Shares Pic Of Her Weekend Getaway Amid Nature

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu aptly knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. From sharing poignant quotes to chronicling special moments of her life, Samantha often manages to motivate her Instagram fandom. The Ye Maaya Chesave actor kick-started her weekend on a joyful note but it comes with a catch.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives free hugs

On Saturday, March 19, Samantha took to Instagram to share free hugs, while doing so she also inspired fans towards protecting the environment. In the photo, the Shaakuntalam actor looks pretty in an all-white breezy kurta set. She shares an infectious smile while hugging a tree as the camera captured her. Take a look at the post below:

This came just days after, Samantha penned an empowering note on how it feels to 'judged' as a woman. The star condemned those who judge others on the basis of their race, appearance, skin colour, and more. She wrote, "As a woman, I bear firsthand knowledge of what it means to be judged. We judge women based on their race, education, social standing, appearance, skin tone, and the list goes on. Making snap judgments about a person simply based on the clothes they wear is quite literally the easiest thing one can do."

Samantha further urged fans to not judge women on the basis of the clothes they choose to adorn. According to her, practicing this simple thing can bring a major change in society. She asserted, "Now that we're in the year 2022 - can we finally stop judging a woman based on their hemlines & necklines she adorns and focus instead on bettering ourselves? Turning that judgement inward and training it on one own self os evolution! Projecting our ideals on someone else never did anyone any good...let's gently rewrite the way we measure and understand a person!"

In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her debut in the Hindi industry in the web show, The Family Man Season 2. Apart from this, she has a slew of projects lined up for her including Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Shaakuntalam and Yashoda.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl