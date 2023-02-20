Samantha Ruth Prabhu Unleashes Warrior Mode Training In 8 Degrees In Nainital

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a video of her night training session in Nainital. Her video from Monday showed her practicising boxing with her training partner. Samantha said that the temperature during the chilly night was down to 8 degrees. Samantha's training session showed her inclination towards fitness and her love for boxing.

The actor took to Instagram to share the video with her fans. The samll clip posted on her Instagram stories showed her wearing a peach-hued sports bra paired with matching leggings. Samantha also posted a picture of a pilgrimage site and tagged the location on another story. She also visited the Neem Kirboli Baba Kaichi Dham in Nainital.

Samantha was seen practising in full on warrior mode. The winter chill seemed to have no effect on her. In the clip, she first threw a left cross, after which she avoided a right swing while countering with a gut punch. She then finished her fight by coming back into a position and threw a left jab.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's role in Shaakuntalam

Samantha is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam, which is a directorial project from Gunasekhar. It is slated for an April release. The film is a mythological romantic drama set to be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages.

Shaakuntalam is inspired by Kalidasa's work, focussing on Shakuntala and her love story with King Dushyant. However, she was cursed by Rishi Durvasa, who erases the love for her from Dushyant's mind.