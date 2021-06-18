Samantha Ruth Prabhu Unveils 'Kalyanam' From 'Pushpaka Vimanam'; Fans React

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Pushpaka Vimanam is among the highly anticipated upcoming films in Telugu cinema at the moment. It was recently announced that the first song of this film titled Kalyanam would be launched very soon. After a brief wait, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has unveiled the song on social media which also gives us a small peek into the movie. And a short while after its release, fans have taken to social media to share their feedback on the music video, penning all kinds of compliments for its tunes and visuals.

Kalyanam has been composed by Ram Miryala and rendered by Sid Sriram and Mangli. The music video shares insight into Pushpaka Vimanam, which is being touted as a dark comedy film. While the movie will likely have some strong humour, the music video gives out a vibe of a simple romance, which may only be a smaller part of the film. The netizens seem to have thoroughly enjoyed the song, as they have been promptly sharing their reactions within just a few hours of its release. They praised its music and also acknowledged its release.

Many of them sent positive wishes and luck for the movie, while also penning a few words of praises for the song. One of them also said that they would be playing this song at their own wedding in the future. The song has thus received a prompt thumbs up from fans, who now appear to be waiting for the film. The venture is being produced under the banner of King of the Hill and Tanga Productions. Further details about its release are expected to be announced soon.

All the best to the team ❤

Pushpaka Vimanam has been written and directed by Damodara. The movie will feature Vijay Deverakonda and Saanve Megghana. On the other hand, Geeth Saini, Sunil, Naresh and Kireeti Damaraju will also be seen playing some of the pivotal roles in the plot. Vijay was last seen in World Famous Lover and is currently gearing up to star in his next venture titled Liger.

