Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Intense Workout Clip Alongside Pet Pooch Sasha Wins Internet; Watch

Apart from recognition for her impeccable mettle in acting, south sensation, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is often lauded for her strict workout regime and often shares glimpses of her fit lifestyle online with her fandom. The actor recently took to her Instagram handle as a new partner joined her at the gym. She was seen exercising alongside her pet pooch Sasha and shared an adorable video of the same on Tuesday.

Samantha and pet dog exercise together

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media account on March 22 and shared a video of herself working out at the gym, as her trainer could be seen carrying her dog, Sasha and supervising her. Sharing the clip on her Instagram story, the actor wrote, “Just @Junaid.shaikh88 casually carrying around a 50-pound bully. #sashababy not really!!” The actor often shares pictures with her two pet dogs on her social media and fans have fell head over heels in love with them.

Have a look at glimpses from the video here

The actor has two pets, Hash and Sasha and posted an adorable picture featuring both on Christmas 2021, as she spent the occasion with her pets. Samantha was seen laying down on a couch and cuddling the two dogs and several fans and followers flooded the comments section with heaps of love and praise for the trio.

The actor recently kickstarted her own fitness challenge and urged her fans and followers to take cue. She could be seen kneeling down at the beginning of her video and then jumping back on her feet in a single move. The clip left netizens in awe and then began hopping onto the bandwagon and tagging her in their posts. Calling it the 'Level up' challenge, the actor wrote, "Kickstart your 2022 with this no-equipment 'level- up’ challenge and feel the BURN 🤓🔥 When my trainer @junaid.shaikh88 challenges me. I challenge you 😜 .. let’s do it #levelupchallenge."

What's next on Samantha's work front

On the work front, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of her Telugu film Yashoda, which will be a science fiction thriller. The makers recently roped in French action director Yannick Ben, who will be collaborating with the actor for the second time after The Family Man season 2. The film will be helmed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan and will also star Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl