As 2021 is about to come to an end, YouTube has released its Top 100 music Videos' Global list and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava from Allu Arjun's latest film Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1 tops the list. The song rose to the first position as per the trends and choices of fans and listeners online. The song became the talk of the town as soon as the makers of Pushpa announced Samantha's appearance in it.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava tops YouTube's Top 100 Music Videos Global list

Samantha's latest Oo Antava is now number one on YouTube's compiled playlist. Fans were over the moon when the Pushpa makers announced her involvement in the project and hailed her for her performance when the song released. The actor matched steps with Allu Arjun and donned a shimmering purple blouse with a smoky look in the Devi Sri Prasad song. The video gained heaps of love from fans and followers and has a whopping 30 Million views on YouTube as of December 27.

Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava here

Samantha headed to her Instagram account when the news about her song topping the charts came to light. She shared one of the headlines about her achievement and thanked composer Devi Sri Prasad, Allu Arjun and others for making her part of the film. She called the film a 'blockbuster' and added several heart and fire emoticons. Pushpa starred Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun in pivotal roles.

Samantha recently took to her social media account and penned down a note about how the shooting for the song took 'hard work'. She shared a still of the song that also featured Allu Arjun and thanked her fans for their love as she wrote, "I played good, I played bad, I was funny, I was serious, I was a chat show host too. I work really hard to excel at everything that I take up ...but being sexy is next level hard work....phew #ooantavaooooantava Thank you for the love." The dance that won the hearts of many was choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and Samantha reportedly charged a whopping Rs 1.5 crore fee to feature in the number.

Image: Instagram/@samantha.akkineni__