Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Pan-India Film 'Yashoda' Gets Release Date; Details Inside

Touted to be one of the finest actors in the South film industry, Pushpa: The Rise star Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been a recipient of several accolades including four Filmfare Awards South, six South Indian International Movie Awards and two Andhra Pradesh State Nandi Awards. Now, The Family Man actor is all set to star in one of the highly-anticipated films, Yashoda, which is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language science fiction thriller film.

Samantha Ruth's Yashoda to release in August

In her recent announcement, Samantha has finally unveiled the release date of her upcoming film, Yashoda. The actor took to her Instagram stories and dropped an intriguing poster of her much-awaited thriller drama. Helmed by Hari-Harish, Yashoda is all set to release on August 12, 2022. Meanwhile, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and informed about the same.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, "SAMANTHA'S PAN-INDIA FILM ARRIVES ON 12 AUG... #Samantha's PAN-#India film - titled #Yashoda - gets a release date: 12 Aug 2022... Directed by #Hari - #Harish... Produced by #SivalenkaKrishnaPrasad... Shoot will wrap up by May-end." As per the post, the shoot of the upcoming film will be wrapped up by the end of May.

More on Yashoda

Written and directed by the duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, the film is being produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies. The film stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role alongside Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. A magnificent set, worth Rs 3 crore, is being made for the film. Recently, French action director Yannick Ben was roped in for Yashoda. The makers of the film took to social media to announce the news and fans can't wait to see the stunts that the actor will be part of. The news was announced to fans with a sweet picture of the duo smiling from ear to ear for the camera.

What's next on the professional front for Samantha?

The actor has several films lined up in her kitty including the mythological film Shakuntalam. Samantha will be seen sharing the screen with Mohan Babu, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Sachin Khedekar and others. The actor recently shared her first look, which piqued fans' interest in the movie. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl