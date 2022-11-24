Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Rep Says Actor Is 'fine' And At Home Amid Hospitalisation Reports

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently recovering after being diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis. Ever since she opened up about her condition in an Instagram post last month, she has been vocal about her health. While the 35-year-old recently revealed she is not in a life-threatening stage, some reports claimed she was rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad following her deteriorated health. Now, a spokesperson of the actor has slammed the rumours and shared an update about Samantha's health.

Several media reports recently claimed that the Family Man 2 actor was hospitalised in Hyderabad on Thursday, November 24. However, a spokesperson of the actor slammed the rumours and revealed she is absolutely fine. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor's rep mentioned there is "absolutely no truth" in the reports and called them "baseless." The spokesperson added that the Ye Maaya Chesave star is healthy and is currently at home.

Amid her recovery, the actor also returned to work as she promoted one of her now-released films. Taking to IG, she shared a few photos and wrote, "Like my good friend @raj.nidimoru says, no matter what the day is like and how shitty things are, his motto is to Shower Shave Show up !! I borrowed it for a day."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu diagnosed with myositis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was on a social media break for a few months till October. On October 29, she shared a picture from her hospital bed and revealed she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition known as myositis.

In the caption, the actor thanked her fans for showering love on one of her film's trailers and added, "It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu added that she is struggling with accepting the "vulnerability" during her recovery. She mentioned that her doctors are certain she would recover soon and added how she has had both good and bad days while battling the condition.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl