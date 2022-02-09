Samantha Ruth, Raashi Khanna Support Kajal Aggarwal For Her Post Slamming Body Shamers

Kajal Aggarwal took to her social media account on Tuesday to pen down a note as she slammed body shamers online and urged others to not feel the need to 'fit in a box'. Several celebrities including Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raashi Khanna supported her in the comments section. This comes after Aggarwal announced she and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are expecting their first child.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raashi Khanna support Kajal Aggarwal in her post slamming body shamers

As Kajal Aggarwal penned down a note on body positivity and urged her fans and followers to focus on the 'positive work' the body does as it helps a baby 'grow and develop'. Samantha Ruth Prabhu quickly took to the comments and cheered Kajal on as she wrote, "You are and will always be beautiful." Raashi Khanna also joined her as she posted two red hearts in the comments section. Lakshmi Manchu also left a comment for the Singham actor and wrote, "You are perfect in every phase. There is so much love surrounding you baby. Remember haters are gonna be haters."

Kajal Aggarwal's body-shaming post

The actor took to her social media account and shared a picture in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump as she penned down a note about all the changes her body is going through during her pregnancy. She mentioned that she was going through the 'most amazing new developments' in her life and body and messages and memes about her body 'don’t really help'. She wrote, "I’ve been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my work place. Additionally, certain comments/ body shaming messages/ memes don’t really help :) let’s learn to be kind and if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live!"

Kajal Aggarwal's pregnancy

The actor announced her pregnancy to the world on social media on January 1, 2022, as she posted a picture of herself and her husband, who could be seen cradling her baby bump. She wore an elegant emerald green gown with a thigh-high slit and fans, followers and colleagues poured in wishes for her.

Kajal Aggarwal upcoming films

The actor will be seen sharing the screen with Dulquer Salmaan in Hey Sinamika, which will also see Aditi Rao Hydari playing a pivotal role. It is scheduled to release on March 3, 2022, on the big screen. Kajal will also take on a role in Acharya, in which she will share the screen with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde.

Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial, @raashiikhanna, Facebook/@Samantha Ruth Prabhu