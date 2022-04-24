Ahead of the release of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's highly-awaited Tamil romantic comedy film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, the actor was left elated by a video posted online depicting the IPL 2022 team Chennai Super Kings grooving to one of the notable songs of her upcoming film.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is among the popular actors in the South Indian movie industry who has garnered immense fame and love from her fans for her iconic movies namely Ye Maaya Chesave, Dookudu, Attarintiki Daredi, Theri, 24, Raju Gari Gadhi 2, Pushpa: The Rise, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu among others.

Samantha calls CSK's performance to 'Kaathuvaakula' THE BEST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared an epic video clip on her Instagram stories that depicted the IPL 2022 players of the team, Chennai Super Kings dancing to one of her latest songs from her upcoming movie, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. In the video, the players can be seen sporting colourful shirts paired with a white lungi. The video also gave a hilarious glimpse of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni shaking a leg with his fellow team members to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's movie song, Kaathuvaakula. As the actor shared the video on her Instagram story, she expressed her reaction to the same by calling it 'The Best.'

The video was posted online on the official Instagram handle of Chennai Super Kings as a tribute to all their fans. The caption read, "Kaathuvaakula Konjam to the Superfans! We Yellove you two!@ (sic)". Watch the full video ahead-

Numerous fans took to the comments section and reacted to the same soon after the video emerged online. A fan wrote, 'So cute all of them, special Maahi sir n rutu sir' while another one hailed their crazy dance moves. On the other hand, many fans expressed their delight at watching the team players groove to Samantha's song by dropping in hearts and heat-eyed emojis. Here's how they reacted-

More about Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal

Written and directed by Vignesh Shivan, the movie is set to hit the screens on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's birthday which is on 28 April 2022. It will feature actors namely Nayanthara as Kanmani Ganguly, Vijay Sethupathi as Ranjankudi Anbarasu Murugesa Boopathy Ohoondhiran alias Rambo, Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Katija, Kala Master as M.Idhayakala, Redin Kingsley as Arnold among others.

