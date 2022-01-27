Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise was released in December last year and garnered widespread critical and commercial success. Apart from the action, plot, and performances of the lead cast, the film also grabbed attention for Samantha Ruth Prabhu's item number Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava.

Recently, singer and actor Sophie Choudry recreated Samantha's first-ever special dance number. The actor took to her verified Instagram handle and dropped a video where she can be seen singing Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava. Samantha reposted her reel video and complimented the actor.

Sophie Choudry recreates Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Sophie Choudry shared a video where she can be seen singing Oo Antava in a studio. She is dressed in a casual outfit. As for the caption, she wrote, "I promised I’d try so this had to be done…Such an EPIC song @thisisdsp. pls excuse the mistakes. How did I do ? @samantharuthprabhuoffl @indravathichauhan you rocked the song!"

Samantha reposted the video on her IG story and praised the British singer. She wrote, "Wowwww you did it!! This is (fire emoticons)... killing it @sophiechoudry."

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Samantha wasn't on board to perform an item song but was convinced by Allu Arjun and director Sukumar. She reportedly charged a whopping Rs 5 crore for the 3-minute item song Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise. The actor had recently taken to her Instagram and shared a photo with Allu from the song and shared her experience on working on the item song.

Sharing the picture she wrote, "I played good, I played bad, I was funny, I was serious, I was a chat show host too.. I work really hard to excel at everything that I take up ...but being sexy is next-level hard work....phew #ooantavaooooantava Thank you for the love."

Pushpa: The Rise: Part 1

The plot of the film revolves around the character Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, and the smuggling of red sanders in Andhra Pradesh. The film, written and directed by Sukumar, also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, among others. Allu played the lead character, Pushpa Raj, a truck driver who quickly rises in ranks and becomes a part of a syndicate that smuggles red sanders, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state. A sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 is scheduled to commence production in 2022. Apart from Allu, the movie also featured Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS, thus making his debut in the Telugu film industry and Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl/@sophiechoudry