Samantha Ruth Sends Birthday Wishes To Ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's Brother Akhil Akkineni

South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who parted ways with her ex-actor husband Naga Chaitanya last year, is seemingly in touch with his family. The actor recently wished Akhil Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya's half brother, on his birthday. She penned a sweet note and wished him "the very best" on his special day.

Akhil Akkineni rang into his 28th birthday on April 8, 2022. The actor received a heartwarming wish from his ex-sister-in-law Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The Family Man 2 star shared a photo of Akhil Akkineni and wrote, "Happy birthday @akkineniakhil. Wishing you the very best this year. I hope and pray you are blessed with everything you are looking for. God bless."

Akhil Akkineni is very close to his elder brother and shared a strong bond with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actor has often shared happy pictures with the ex-couple on his Instagram handle.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's relationship timeline

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya first met on the sets of their 2010 hit film Ye Maaya Chesave. The two were dating different people then but became good friends while filming the movie. Love bloomed between the two as they starred in their next film Autonagar Surya. In 2015, the couple almost went social media official as Samantha penned a sweet wish for Naga Chaitanya on his birthday. South star Nagarjuna also opened up about their relationship during a media interview. Without taking much time, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce

After much speculations about their split, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce on October 2, 2021. The couple released a statement via social media that read, "After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us."

"We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," they concluded the note.

