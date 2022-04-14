South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie is a romantic comedy that also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. While the movie is set to hit the theatres by the end of this month, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has already begun to promote it. Samantha recently mentioned, how she is excited for the viewers to watch the film as she wrapped up her dubbing session for the upcoming romantic comedy.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared a photo of her with the team from Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal's dubbing. In the picture, Samantha could be seen sitting in a chair while wearing a black and white kurta-pyjama. She joined her hands as she smiled for a picture with the film's team and director Vignesh Shivan. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "And it's a wrap on KRK. So so very excited for you to see this one.. And Thankyou to the amazing people around me who have made working on this film an absolute breeze.. love ya."

The picture also had film's director Vignesh Shivan sharing smiles with The Family Man 2 star. Shivan reshared the story and wrote, "What fun!! Working wit you @samantharithprabhuoffl all happy faces. thank you." The film's assistant director Parvathi also penned a special note for the actor. Sharing a selfie with Samantha, the assistant director wrote, "3 fun days of Dub and a year and a half of memories, with our cutest and Khatija. Can't wait for ya'll too see her brilliance!!!"

More about Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is an upcoming Tamil film that is a romantic comedy-drama featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara. The film's plot follows the story of a guy named Rambo, who convinces both Khatija and Kanmani, his love interests, to settle down in a three-way relationship. While Samantha will play the role of Khatija in the movie, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara will portray Rambo and Kanmani respectively. The film is set to hit the theatres on April 28 and its makers will soon release its first single Two Two Two.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhu