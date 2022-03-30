Samantha Ruth Takes Up Tiger Shroff's 'Attack' Challenge, Leaves Rakul Preet Impressed

Following different challenges and trends is not new in Bollywood. From the Kacha Badam trend to Jugnu Challenge, the B-town actors have aced them all. Now, the new 'Attack' challenge is doing rounds on social media with many celebrities like Rakul Preet Singh, Tiger Shroff, and others taking on the trend and showcasing some of their rigorous workout regimes.

Joining the league is South Diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was nominated by Tiger Shroff to take on the challenge. The Family Man actor perfectly aced the challenge in her latest workout post. But what caught netizens' attention was Arjun Kapoor's hilarious response to the video while Samantha nominated him to take on the challenge next.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes up the 'Attack' Challenge

Samantha is a fitness freak and her Instagram account is proof of that as the actor often gives fans a sneak peek into some of her power-packed workout sessions. On Wednesday, the A Aa actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a post where she is seen hopping on to the latest Attack challenge.

In the video, Samantha can be seen doing some difficult weight lifting exercises. Her gym attire consisted of a black vest and shorts. Further, the video had John Abraham starrer Attack's song Main Nai Tuttna sung by Shashwat Sachdev, Tisoki, and Vishal Mishra being played in the background. Sharing the video, Samantha further nominated Arjun Kapoor to take on the challenge. She captioned the post as "Thankyouuu @tigerjackieshroff ☺️for challenging me ! Here you go !! I further nominate @arjunkapoor to take up the #attackchallenge !! Let’s see what you got."

Here, take a look at the post-

Fans showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote "Growing big day by day" while another wrote "you are such a hardcore gymnast." The rest of the users flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons. Arjun Kapoor too couldn't resist reacting and he took to the comments section. The Gunday actor wrote, "I definitely ain’t got this gym for sure (laughing emoji)". Attack actor Rakul Preet Singh also dropped a comment.

Here, take a look at the comments-

Earlier, Tiger Shroff had posted a video of him taking on the Attack challenge. Sharing the video, he captioned the post as "#MainNaiTuttna #Attack #AttackChallenge Thanks @rakulpreet for the challenge and all the best for your upcoming release ! So here you go !! I further nominate the amazing @samantharuthprabhuoffl and my brother and producer @jackkybhagnani to show their versions !"

Here, take a look at the video-

IMAGE: TWITTER/@SAMANTHAPRABHU2/PTI