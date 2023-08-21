Samantha Says Jai Hind At India Day Parade In New York, Talks About Nation's Rich Culture

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently in New York for the celebrations of Indian Independence Day. The actress was invited to lead the India Day parade in the US this year. First photos and videos from the event are doing rounds on social media.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu leads India Day parade

On August 19, the Shaakuntalam actress landed in New York along with her mother. The following day, she attended the 41st India Day parade in the city. The parade takes place every year on August 20 to celebrate Indian Independence Day. Last year, actor Allu Arjun took part in the parade as Grand Marshal.

Along with Samantha, actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Indian spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar were also in attendance at the parade. The Citadel actress took the stage and addressed the audience. “Jai Hind. It is truly an honor for me to be here today...you have made me realise how rich my culture and heritage is and what I have seen today will last me for a lifetime. Thank you for all the support through the years. Thank you USA for supporting every film of mine,” she said.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu spends time in New York amid acting break

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media to share pictures from her trip to the Big Apple. The actress shared snaps from her workout session and visit to the iconic Statue of Liberty.

(Samantha captioned her post, "Something in the New York air" | Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)

She has currently taking time off from professional commitments in order to focus on her health. The actress has been diagnosed with an auto-immune disease myositis. Her upcoming release is Kushi, opposite Vijay Deverakonda.