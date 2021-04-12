Samantha Shares A Delightful Pic Of Pet Hash With Hubby Naga Chaitanya On National Pet Day

South Indian actor Samantha Akkineni shared an adorable picture of her husband and their pet dog, Hash, on the occasion of National Pet Day. She shared a picture of Hash, who was sitting with Naga Chaitanya and also shared a video of him in which she was seen irritating him, and he was trying to get away from her. Check out Samantha Akkineni's long post for her pet dog Hash, in the story below.

Samantha Akkineni shares a cute post of Hash Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni took Instagram to share a long post for Hash Akkineni, on the occasion of National Pet Day. She wrote, "He walked into our lives with that adorable face ,wiggling that cute little bum and has filled our days with snuggles, compassion and absolute LOVE ðŸ¾ The best dog everrrrrrrrrrðŸ˜‡ .. except for that slight attitude , refusing to respond to his name , attacking other dogs , peeing on the carpet and eating pigeon poop .. He’s the "Best dog ever”â­ï¸ â­ï¸â­ï¸ ðŸ˜ #HashDay #NationalPetDay

@chayakkineni" (sic).

Samantha shared a candid picture of Naga Chaitanya, who was seen sleeping in a pink t-shirt, with Hash leaning on his shoulder. In the video, Samantha was seen troubling Hash and Naga Chaitanya asked her not to irritate him. Samantha Akkineni was also all praises for her dog in the caption, but she also mentioned his flaws, adding that he was still the best dog ever. Samantha often shares pictures and videos of her pet dog Hash, in her Instagram stories or her posts.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni's followers on social media often leave comments for them in the comment section. On Samantha's post about Hash, they left comments for him, as love emojis. One Instagram user wrote 'So Sweet' in the comment section and another Instagram user also left a comment 'How Cute', on the post.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be seen in a Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and a Telugu film Shaakuntalam, in which she will be seen playing the lead role of Shakuntala. Samantha will also be making her digital debut with the Hindi series The Family Man 2.

