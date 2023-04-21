Last Updated:

Samantha Goes Sightseeing In London After Attending Citadel Global Premiere

Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended the London premiere of Citadel with Varun Dhawan and Priyanka Chopra. She shared some images from her trip.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared pictures from the Citadel global premiere in London. In the photos, the actress could be seen flaunting her abs in an all-black Victoria Beckham outfit. 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu posed along with the entire Citadel team, including Priyanka Chopra. 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore a Victoria Beckham outfit to the event and accessorised her look with Bulgari jewellery. 

Samantha explored the streets of London with The Family Man director duo Raj and DK and writer, Sita Menon. 

The Shaakuntalam actress shared pictures of the elaborate food spread as she dined with the team.

Samantha also shared a goofy picture of director Krishna DK. Raj and DK will helm the Indian adaptation of Citadel. 

In her photo dump, Samantha shared pictures taking a stroll in the London streets.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had previously shared pictures with her Citadel co-star Varun Dhawan. Both Samantha and Varun attended the global premiere of the show in black outfits.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared a picture of the Citadel Indian adaptation crew posing with Stanley Tucci. 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked stylish as she donned a black co-ord set. She teamed a solid black crop top with a black, laced skirt. 

