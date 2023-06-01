Samantha Steps Out For A Lunch Date With Vijay Deverakonda: Some Friends Gently Stand By

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of her with Vijay Deverakonda from Turkey. Along with the post, the Yashoda actress penned a sweet note for her Kushi co-star and made a little toast to her friendship with him. For those unversed, Samantha and Vijay went to Turkey to shoot a few parts of their upcoming film.

"Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently standby 🤍.What a year it has been!! @thedeverakonda 🤍📸 @shivanirvana621 🤍 #Kushi," the Citadel actress wrote as she talked about Vijay being there for her during her highs and lows. In the picture, the duo can be seen dining in Turkey and having a few drinks together. Vijay can be seen sporting a white T-shirt teamed with a blazer, while Samantha opted for a denim jacket paired with glasses. She kept her tresses open for a chic look.

Later, the Arjun Reddy actor re-posted the photo on his Instagram story and wrote, "Favourite girl" followed by emojis. Vijay Deverakonda has been a constant support in Samantha's life over the past few years. They have been good friends and bonded over the films they did together.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a picture with Kushi co-star Vijay Deverakonda. (Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)

About Kushi

Kushi starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda in prominent roles is a romantic drama film helmed by Shiva Nirvana. As per the trailer, an army officer falls for a Kashmiri woman amid the beautiful mountains. The music of the film is composed by Hridayam fame Hesham Abdul Wahab. The star cast of Kushi also includes Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Rohini, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ali, and Srikanth Iyengar, among others. Meanwhile, the film will hit the big screens on September 1, 2023.