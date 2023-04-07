Samantha Struggles As Camera Flash Hurts Her Eyes, Netizens Remind Paps Of Her Myositis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently made headlines when a video of the actor uncomfortably posing for the paps went viral on social media on Thursday (April 6). The actress was in Mumbai to attend the trailer launch of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam when this incident occured. Samantha reached the venue dressed in a white pantsuit but looked uncomfortable while posing for the cameras.

In the viral video, Samantha was spotted leaving the location when she was met by a sea of photographers. The Yashoda star seemed uneasy due to the very high intensity of the camera flashes as she attempted to hide her face by covering it with her hands. Samantha, who suffers from the autoimmune disease myositis, seemed disturbed but she tried to put on a happy face for the paps.

Following the incident, netizens criticised the paps for pursuing the actress with flashlights. One user said, “She has Myositis.. Autoimmune disease...light affects her eyes…”. Another added, “Why can’t they understand, she has a problem and those flashes are hurting her eyes.”

Samantha's battle with Myositis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced her diagnosis with Myositis in October last year. The actor shared the news on her Instagram handle with a long note and said that the doctors have assured that she will recover completely. Myositis is the name for a group of rare conditions that can cause muscles to become weak, tired and painful. It is usually caused by a problem in the immune system, where it mistakenly attacks healthy tissue. You may also trip or fall a lot, and be very tired after walking or standing.

On the work front, aside from Shaakuntalam, Samantha will also star in Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The actress is currently shooting with Varun Dhawan for the Indian version of Citadel. This is her second collaboration with the filmmakers Raj and DK after The Family Man 2.