Samantha Thanks Filmmaker Nandini For Support During Her 'lowest Lows' In B'day Post

South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s stupendous performances in films have always been a talking point. From her characters in her iconic films to her social services stories, fans have been frequently seen showering their praises on her. Recently, the actor took to Instagram and extended her wishes to friend and director Nandini Reddy on her birthday with a heartfelt message.

Samantha shared pictures with Nandini to mark the filmmaker’s special day while expressing her gratitude to Nandini for supporting her through ‘her low phase in life.’ In her message, Samantha also thanked the filmmaker for her support and admitted how she inspired her through her journey.

Samantha's special birthday message for filmmaker Nandini Reddy

“Happy birthday my dearest friend, @nandureddyy! Your innate goodness is your greatness. You inspire me! I remember it like it was yesterday, the year was 2012, and I was not keeping well and my self-confidence was at an all-time low. I was reluctant to go back to work. You came every day to check in on me, took the time out of your packed schedule, and planned a test shoot with me to give me my confidence back. I will never forget how I got back to work the very next day,” she wrote.



Nandini is currently directing Anni Manchi Sakunamule, which stars Santosh Shoban. The birthday girl also commented on the post. “Awwww….@samantharuthprabhuoffl …here’s to friends who become family,” she replied in the comment section.

For the unversed, Samantha separated from his husband Naga Chaitanya last year with a joint statement. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in a special dance number O Antava for the film, Pushpa: The Rise.

Previously, she shared an ethereal first-look featuring her from the upcoming mythological drama titled, Shakuntalam. Apart from this, the actor is awaiting the release of her next film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaathal with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, which is slated for a theatrical release on April 28, 2022. All three are expected to release this year. Samantha and Nandini have worked together in several films such as Jabardasth and Oh! Baby

Image: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl