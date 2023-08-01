Samantha To Not Feature In Pushpa 2 Special Song Despite Oo Antava Success?

Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 is one of the most anticipated pan-India films that will be coming out. Fans will be hoping that director Sukumar and lead actor Allu Arjun deliver twice as much fun in the sequel. Like the first film, the makers are reportedly planning to include a dance number in the movie. But will Samantha be returning?

What's cooking?

Pushpa song Oo Antava became a viral hit in 2021 and also contributed to the film's box office success. Riding on the song's popularity, Samantha rose to pan-India stardom. Naturally, there are talks about including another special song in the sequel and with that comes the speculation around Samantha being roped in for a special appearance in Pushpa 2.

(Samantha had talked about doing Oo Antava despite family's reservation | Image: Twitter)

Earlier, as per reports, Samantha had confirmed that she had not been approached for an appearance in the film. Now, it is being reported that another actor has been approached for a sizzling dance number in the movie.

Who's saying what

Media reports doing the rounds have suggested that Sreeleela's name has been zeroed in for a song sequence in Pushpa 2. The actress has been making strides in the Telugu film industry and has also been reportedly promoted to the leading lady's role in Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram after Pooja Hegde's exit from the film.

Reportedly, director Sukumar and music director Devi Sri Prasad are keen on having Sreeleela in the movie in a special appearance. Whether it will materialise or not remains to be seen.

Meanwhile...

Pushpa 2 has been filming at a brisk pace with Allu Arjun, Rashmika and Fahadh Faasil shooting for major sequences in various locations. The pan-India film is likely to release next year.