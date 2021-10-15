Samantha To Star In Shantaruban Gnanasekharan's Upcoming Bilingual Film

Actor Samantha is set to star in the upcoming bilingual film by the debutant director Shantaruban Gnanasekharan. This would mark the actor's first movie announcement since her split with actor Naga Chaitanya on October 2. Her last public appearance was in Jr NTR hosted Telugu KBC.

Samantha to star in Shantaruban Gnanasekharan's next

Taking to their official Twitter handle on October 15, Dream Warrior Pictures welcomed the actor onboard their upcoming bilingual film. Currently, in the process of producing Oke Oka Jeevitham, this venture would mark their 30th production and it will be produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu. The yet to be titled film will release in Telugu and Tamil and helmed by debutant Shantaruban Gnanasekharan. Sharing a picture of Samantha, they wrote,

''We are happy to announce that @Samanthaprabhu2 is on board for our next! Directed by @Shantharuban87. #ProductionNo30''

We are happy to announce that @Samanthaprabhu2 is on board for our next! Directed by @Shantharuban87. #ProductionNo30 pic.twitter.com/aV4kyvlJ5Z — DreamWarriorPictures (@DreamWarriorpic) October 15, 2021

More on Samantha Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya split

The actor was grabbing headlines after announcing her split with her husband of four years actor Naga Chaitanya. The duo asked their fans and media to respect their privacy while announcing the split. The couple met in 2010 while filming Ye Maaya Chesave and got married in 2017. Long before announcing their separation, the duo was plagued with rumours and speculations about their tumultuous relationship.

The rumours surfaced after fans and various media outlets suspected a rift between the popular actors who tied the knot in 2017. The speculations gained traction when Samantha removed 'Akkineni' from her Instagram handle and replaced it with 'Samantha Ruth Prabhu'. She was also seen missing from a dinner party with Chaitanya's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha's team including Bollywood actor Aamir Khan.

Post the announcement, Samantha was subjected to scrutiny from netizens speculating the reason behind her divorce. Addressing all of those in her social media post, she stated that divorce is an 'extremely painful' process from which one needs time to heal. She called all the rumours and attacks on her 'relentless' but lastly wrote, ''But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, to break me''.

On the work front, she wrapped up filming of the mythological Telugu film Shaakuntalam directed by Gunasekhar and the Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl