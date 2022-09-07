Samantha's Father Joseph Drops Her Wedding Pic With Naga Chaitanya: 'Let’s Start A...'

Former couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya called it quits after four years of marriage in October last year. The couple dropped a note in which they announced their split and asked their fans to give them the required privacy. However, the Family Man 2 star's father recently dropped a throwback picture from the former couple's wedding and penned an emotional note about starting a new chapter.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot back in 2017. The ex pair had two different ceremonies - one was as per Telugu rituals, while another one was a white wedding. Taking to his Facebook handle, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father Joseph Prabhu reshared some pictures from the ex-couple's wedding. In the photos, the Kaathuvakula Rendu Kaadhal star donned a white lacy gown, while Naga Chaitanya looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

Sharing the photo, Prabhu Sr wrote an emotional note. In the note, Joseph Prabhu penned how the story of Samantha-Naga Chaitanya does not exist anymore and now they have begun a new chapter in their lives. The caption read, "LONG LONG AGO ; THERE WAS A STORY ; AND IT DOESN'T EXIST ANYMORE !!! SO, LET'S START A NEW STORY ; AND A NEW CHAPTER !!! (sic)"

More about Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's love story

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya met for the first time on the sets of their maiden collaboration Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. While the couple did not begin dating soon after their first meeting, love eventually bloomed between them. In 2017, the couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa.

After many speculations, the two called it quits and shared a note on October 2, 2021. The note by Samantha read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."