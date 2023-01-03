Samantha's 'Getting Back Up' Reply To 'women Rise Only To Fall' Comment Wins The Internet

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently concentrating on her health after being diagnosed with Myositis, recently delighted her fans by doing an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Twitter, on Monday. Among thousands of loving fans, some trolls also got Samantha's attention.

One of the fans posted, "Passing by the Vettri theatre in Chromepet, my sister and I realized it had the banners of all the movies with a woman lead. What a long way Tamil cinema has come! 10 years back this would have been unimaginable".

Retweeting the viral image, featuring movie posters of female actresses on the walls of Chennai’s famous theatre Vettri, the 'Pushpa' actor wrote, "Women rising."

Check the tweet here:

Responding to the tweet, one of the troll accounts wrote, women rise 'just to fall.' Samantha, giving a befitting reply, wrote: "Getting back up makes it all the sweeter my friend."

Getting back up makes it all the more sweeter my friend . https://t.co/UgdW7GC8EZ — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 2, 2023

Fans shower love on Samantha Ruth Prabhu

A fan posted on Samantha's wall, "I will always be your loyal fan, your protector, your confidante. I love you with all my heart. My love for you will always remain @Samanthaprabhu2 ma'am." To this, she reacted, "Thank you for always having my back ... the strength I still have is because of all of your prayers."

Thankyou for always having my back ..the strength I still have is because of all of your prayers 🫶🏻 https://t.co/OSzpSYthvw — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 2, 2023

Another one wrote, "Hi @Samanthaprabhu2 You're in all my prayers, You will come back bigger and stronger, lots of lots love love", and Samantha said, "will be needing them."

On the work front, Samantha will soon be seen in the mythological drama, 'Shaakuntalam' and Shiva Nirvana's romantic comedy titled 'Kushi'. In addition to this, the actress will also be making her Bollywood debut with 'Citadel', alongside Varun Dhawan.