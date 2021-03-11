Sameer Vidwans Announces Next Project On Jyotirao And Savitribai Phule, Titled 'Mahatma'

Sameer Vidwans' film Anandi Gopal turned out to be a blockbuster amongst the audience as well as at the box office. After the success of this film, Sameer Vidwans is all set to make a film on India's first female teacher Savitribai Phule. Titled Mahatma, the film will be released in two parts. The first part will be titled Krantisurya and the second part will be titled Krantijyoti.

'Aanandi Gopal' director announces 'Mahatma' movie

@ranjitgugle @anishjoag @irakarnik @ajayatulofficial @sachingurav ‘à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¾’ #krantisuryajyotiba #krantijyotisavitribai #2022"(sic).

Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule were a revolutionary couple who changed the course of history for girl's education. Savitribai Phule was India's first female teacher, a poet, and also a social reformer. She is regarded as the mother of feminism and her husband Jyotirao Phule played an important and vital role in improving women's rights in India.

She started one of the first Indian girls' schools in Pune in 1848 and worked to abolish the discrimination and unfair treatment of people based on caste and gender. The Mahatma Phule movie will be produced under the banner of Pratisad and Huge Productions along with Ranjit Gugle and Anish Joag. On the occasion of her death anniversary, which was on March 10, Sameer Vidwans announced Mahatma movie, dedicated to the social reformer. The cast of the film has not been announced but the makers revealed that the music score will be done by Ajay-Atul.

About 'Aanandi Gopal'

Sameer Vidwans' movie Aanandi Gopal won 10 Filmfare Awards at the Filmfare Marathi Awards 2020. Out of the 13 nominations, the film managed to bag 10 Filmfare awards. The film was based on the life of India’s first female physician named Aanandi Gopal Joshi. The film starred Bhagyashree Milind, Lalit Prabhakar, and Sonia Albizuri in the lead roles.