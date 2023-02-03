Sameera Reddy Recalls Her First Audition For Mahesh Babu's Film: 'Cried My Way Back Home'

Sameera Reddy recently dropped a series of throwback pictures from her first audition for a Mahesh Babu film in 1998. The actress also shared the story behind her first encounter with camera. She mentioned that she cried her way back home because she couldn't perform.

Sharing photos from her portfolio shoot, Reddy wrote, "My first audition 1998. It was for a movie with @urstrulymahesh . I was mad scared. I couldn’t perform and cried my way back home."

"I decided to take up a desk job which I did for 2 yrs with a watch company @omega .. Till I again mustered up the courage and did my first music video Aahista Kijiye Baatien with @pankajkudhas", she added.

Check out the post below:

Many celebrities including Sriya Reddy and Maria Goretti among others took to the comment section and praised the actress. While Sriya wrote, "as lovely as ever", Maria penned, "Sooo adorable".

Several fans also praised the actress for coming out of her comfort zone and sharing her life stories openly on social media. One user wrote, "You putting up such posts, its worth taking risks and coming out of comfort zone."

While one fan penned, "If you were not back we would miss one of the best actresses in the Tollywood", "You looked absolutely gorgeous in that music video. So glad you gave yourself a second chance and had faith in yourself", commented another one.

Sameera Reddy opens up about dealing with Postpartum depression

A few months ago, Sameera opened up about dealing with postpartum depression after giving birth to her first child. She took to social media and penned a long note.

She wrote, "I couldn’t feel happy however hard I tried after the birth of my first child. I still reflect on these moments and it only drives me harder to reach out to anyone not feeling good about themselves. You are not alone. And being there for each other in tough times is so important."

"I questioned myself so many times if I should have a second baby. I was a complete wreck after my firstborn. PPD hit me like a brick. I lost control of my body and my self-worth. And it took a toll on my marriage because I had no clue how to handle it", she added.

