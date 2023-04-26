Sampath J Ram Death Caused By A Prank Gone Wrong, Reveals Friend And Co-star Rajesh Dhruva

Sampath J Ram died at the age of 35 on April 22. The Kannada actor was found dead at his residence in Nelamangala near Bengaluru. While he was found hanging at his home making it look like a suicide, his friend and co-star Rajesh Dhruva has now revealed that it was actually because of a prank that went wrong.

According to Rajesh, Sampath argued with his wife after which he allegedly perpetrated a prank on her, losing his life in the process. Rajesh posted a video on his Instagram handle in which he said, Sampath had attempted to hang himself as a 'prank' to threaten his wife on the night of the event after the couple had a minor argument. Sadly, he died as a result of the process. The actor talked about how painful it is for him and his friends to accept Sampath's passing. Dhruva also asked people to refrain from spreading rumours about his demise.

More about Rajesh and Sampath's friendship

Earlier, Rajesh Dhruva shared a post about his friend Sampath's passing on Facebook. In the post, he said "We do not have the strength to bear your parting. So many movies are yet to be made. There is still plenty of time to make your dreams come true. We still have to see you on the big stage. Please come back."

Rajesh Dhruva and Sampath J Ram made their silver screen debut with Agnisakshi in 2013. They most recently collaborated on the film Shri Balaji Photo Studio. Sampath is survived by his wife who is currently five months pregnant. His last rites were carried out in his hometown of NR Pura.