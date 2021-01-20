Sampoornesh Babu All Set To Entertain Netizens With Upcoming Film 'Bazaar Rowdy'

After starring in 2019's Kobbari Matta, Telugu comedian and actor, Burning Star Sampoornesh Babu is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming film titled Bazaar Rowdy. According to a recent report by The Indian Paper, the upcoming Telugu film's climax was recently shot on a large scale with a huge cast. Furthermore, it has also been reported that a special song for Bazaar Rowdy has also been shot by getting renowned choreographer Prem Rakshith on board.

About Sampooresh Babu's new movie 'Bazaar Rowdy'

Sampooresh Babu, who has given super hit Telugu films such as Hrudaya Kalayam and Kobbari Matta, had started the shooting of his much-awaited Tollywood venture Bazaar Rowdy after the COVID-19 lockdown was lifted. The film has director Vasantha Nageswara Rao at its helm while Sandireddy Srinivasa Rao has bankrolled the touted to be a mass entertainer under the banner KS Creations.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that a dance number has been shot with Sampoornesh Babu along with leading lady Maheshwari Vaddila in one of the villages of the Guntur district. If the grapevines are to be believed, the makers of the film are eyeing for a February release for Bazaar Rowdy. Alongside Sampoornesh Babu and Maheshwari Vaddila, Bazaar Rowdy cast also boasts of Naginidu, Shayaji Shinde, Prithvi, Shafi, Samir, Manichandan, Naveen, Katti Mahesh and Padmavati. Furthermore, the music of the upcoming Telugu film has been composed by Sai Karthik while its cinematography is being done by A. Vijay Kumar.

Apparently, the dubbing of the film has also commenced at the Saradhi Studios. According to the reports, the film has been extensively shot in the Ramoji Film City, located in Hyderabad. Back in November 2020, a streak of pictures from the sets of Bazaar Rowdy had gone viral on social media.

About Sampooresh Baby's movies, he has appeared in several popular Telugu films in cameo films such as Pesarattu, Bandipotu, Jyothi Lakshmi, Raja the Great and Devadas to name a few. He has played lead roles in films including Lacchimdeviki O Lekkundi, Singam 123 and Bhadram Be Careful Brotheru.

