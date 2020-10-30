Samsaram Adhu Minsaram Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Roles They Play

Samsaram Adhu Minsaram is a Tamil-language drama film. The film was written and directed by Visu. The director himself also plays the lead role along with an ensemble cast including Lakshmi, Chandrasekhar, Kishmu, Raghuvaran, Delhi Ganesh, Ilavarasi, Manorama, Madhuri, Kamala Kamesh, Dilip, and Haja Sheriff. The plot of the film revolves around the splintering of a joint family, and the efforts made by the patriarch's eldest daughter-in-law to reunite them. Here's a full list of Samsaram Adhu Minsaram cast.

The cast of Samsaram Adhu Minsaram

Lakshmi as Uma

Yaragudipadi Venkata Mahalakshmi is famously known as Lakshmi. She made her film debut with a Tamil film named Sri Valli in the year 1961. Her debut as a lead actor was with the Tamil film Jeevanaamsam in 1968. In the same year, Lakshmi she also debuted in Kannada and Telugu films. Since then, the actor went on to appear in a number of commercially successful movies in various languages like Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and many more.

Besides this, she made her Bollywood debut in the year 1975, with the woman-centric film titled Julie. The movie was the remake of the Malayalam film Chattakkari. After appearing as a lead actor for more than a decade, the actor switched over to character roles. According to IMDb, she is the only female actor who has won the Filmfare Awards South seven times with most wins in all four different languages

Chandrasekhar as Siva

Chandrasekhar, popularly known as Vagai Chandrasekhar, is a stage, film, and television actor. He predominantly works in Tamil language films. He played the lead and/or supportive roles in various Tamil films of the 1980s. The stage artist won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the 2002-released film Nanba Nanba. Besides acting, he also contested and won from Velachery constituency in State legislative assembly election in 2016 from DMK party.

Kishmu as Albert Fernandes

Kishmu was an Indian film and stage actor. He made his debut in the Visu-directed film Manal Kayiru in the year 1982. Some of his other notable films include Manal Kayiru, Dowry Kalyanam, Chidambara Rahasiyam, Samsaram Adhu Minsaaram, and many more.

Other Samsaram Adhu Minsaram characters

Raghuvaran as Chidambaran

Delhi Ganesh as Vasantha's father

Ilavarasi as Sarojini

Manorama as Kannamma

Madhuri as Vasantha

Kamala Kamesh as Godavari

Dilip as Peter Fernandes

Haja Sheriff as Bharathi

Visu as Ammaiyappan Mudaliar

More about the film Samsaram Adhu Minsaram

The story of the film was inspired by Visu's play named Uravukku Kai Koduppom. The play had already been adapted into a 1975 film. Despite the failure of that movie, producer M. Saravanan liked the story, and hence it was reinvented into Samsaram Adhu Minsaram. The movie was made on a shoestring budget, and the whole team worked for more than 35 days.

The film released on July 18, 1986. The movie received critical acclaim and ran for successful 25 weeks in theatres. The film won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, the Filmfare Award for Best Tamil Film and the Cinema Express Award for Best Tamil Film. The film was later remade in Hindi as Sansar, in Telugu as Samsaram Oka Chadarangam, in Kannada as Onde Goodina Hakkigalu, and in Malayalam as Kudumbapuranam.

(Image Credits: A still from the film Samsaram Adhu Minsaram)

