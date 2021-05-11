'Samudhiran' Cast: All About The Actors And Their Characters In This 2001 Movie

Samudhiran is a Tamil drama film directed by K. S. Ravikumar and written by Erode Soundar. The music of the film was composed by Sabesh-Murali and was released in the year 2001. It was also remade in several languages like Telugu, Bengali and Kannada with titles Siva Rama Raju, Kartabya and Paramashiva, respectively. The film features an ensemble cast with actors like Sarath Kumar, Murali, Manoj Bharathiraja, Kaveri, Abhirami, Sindhu Menon and Monal. Here's everything you need to know about the cast of Samudhiram.

A look at the Samudhiram cast

Sarath Kumar

The cast of Samudhiram features Sarath Kumar portraying the role of Selvarasu. He is the eldest son as well as the head of the family. For him, the happiness of his family comes first. He gets married to Lakshmi played by actor Abhirami. Sarath Kumar was also seen in films like Suryavamsam, Pazhassi Raja and Muni 2: Kanchana.

Murali

The Samudhiram cast also stars Murali portraying the role of Selvarasu's brother Thangarasu. He and his brother Chinnarasu would go to any extent to protect his brother Selvarasu and their sister Rasamani. Murali was seen in films like Kadal Pookkal, Kannukku Kannaga and Enga Raasi Nalla Raasi. The actor passed away with a sudden heart attack in 2010.

Manoj Bharathiraja

Manoj Bharathiraja is seen portraying the role of Chinnarasu who falls in love with classmate Priya and decides to get married to her. However, his sister Rasamani is locked at home by her husband and is not allowed to attend the wedding. Manoj was also seen in Annakodi, Baby and Taj Mahal.

Kaveri

Kaveri is seen playing the role of Rasamani. Her brothers are extremely fond of her and would go to any extent to protect her. She gets married to Aakash. Even after conceiving a child, she is not treated well by her in-laws. She is not allowed to even attend her brother Chinnarasu's wedding. Kaveri has appeared in films like Avunu Valliddaru Ista Paddaru!, Guru and Operation Duryodhana.

The film also features actors like Abhirami, Monal and Sindhu Menon in supporting roles. They played the love interests of the three brothers.

