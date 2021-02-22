Samvritha Sunil Wishes Elder Son As 'sweet Lil Boy' Turns 6: 'Already Lost First Tooth'

Samvritha Sunil posted a picture of her son on Instagram today, February 22, 2021, on the occasion of his sixth birthday. The mother of two gushed over her elder son saying that she could not believe that her son has turned 6 and called him her 'handsome birthday boy'. Her hashtags also conveyed that her son had already lost his first milk tooth. Her elder son’s birthday came only one day after her younger son’s who turned one yesterday.

Samvritha Sunil's son turns 6

In the picture that Samvritha Sunil posted, her son can be seen flashing a sweet smile. The boy is standing against a wall that has some golden streamers hanging off indicating that the house was decorated for the occasion. He is wearing a light blue coloured shirt with white pants. He is standing with his hands in his pockets as he poses for the camera.

The actor’s fans reached out to the little boy in the comments to wish him. They also showered him with blessings on his special day and expressed love for him. Many of her fans also reached out to her saying that a child is nothing without its mother and that on a child’s birthday, a mother should also be wished and blessed.

Yesterday, February 21, 2021, marked Samvritha Sunil’s second son’s birthday. In her caption, she said that her little bundle of joy was turning one and that she felt that he was growing up way too fast. She also expressed that she had mixed emotions about her son growing up too fast but at the same time she was happy to know that he was growing up to be an amazing human being.

The picture is a close-up shot of her younger son as he looks up at her. He has a slight smile on his face. A lot of celebrities from the Malayalam industry reached out to the baby on Samvritha Sunil’s Instagram post to wish and bless him. Fans and followers also showered wishes on both the mother and the baby.

