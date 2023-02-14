Samyuktha On Comparisons With Samantha Ruth Prabhu; 'If Someone Says I...'

Samyuktha (earlier known as Samyuktha Menon) recently opened up about the people who compare her to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actress revealed that some fans claim that her facial features and fashion sense resemble the Pushpa star. She also shared how her social media posts have been flooded by such comments.

In an interview for her much-awaited Telugu-Tamil bilingual Vaathi, Samyuktha said, "Even a few people said that I look like Samantha. But, I would be happy If someone says I act like Samantha."

The Bimbisara actress recently made headlines after she announced her decision to drop her surname 'Menon' in a promotional event for her upcoming film. After the surprising announcement, she immediately dropped her surname from her social media handles and all the promotional content of her films.

Why did Samyuktha decide to drop her surname?

Revealing the decision behind her surprising move, Samyuktha shared that her parents' divorce played an important role in the decision. She said, "I always used to think about why people have this ‘tail’ behind their names. The thought grew on me when I became an actor. When I understood the responsibility of an actor, I realised I shouldn’t have the surname."

"When I want to see equality, humanity and love all around, keeping a surname makes it very contradictory to what I want. Also, my parents are divorced and my mother wished to not retain my father’s surname. I wanted to respect my mother’s feelings," she added.

On the work front, Samyukhta is all set to appear in Venky Atluri's directorial Vaathi co-starring Dhanush.