Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Granted Bail A Day After Arrest On Manju Warrier's Complaint

On Friday, May 6, filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan was granted bail, just a day after actor Manju Warrier filed an official complaint against him, as per PTI. The bail order came from a local court at Aluva. The Malayalam filmmaker, who was arrested on Thursday, was produced before the Aluva First Class Judicial Magistrate Court after he refused to go on station bail.

PTI states that the officials were willing to let the producer go on station bail on Thursday night, however, the filmmaker refused to do so. "But he was insisting that he be taken to court. We produced him before the Aluva Magistrate court from where he procured bail,” said police officials.

The complaint by Manju Warrier was filed at the Elamakkara Police station in Kochi. In the complaint, Manju Warrier accused the filmmaker of defaming and blackmailing her through his social media posts.

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan: 'Manju Warrier's life is in danger'

Earlier last week, the Mollywood director took to social media to claim that actor Manju Warrier's life was in danger. In the post, the filmmaker added that she is under threat after testifying in the actors' assault case involving Dileep. Sanal Kumar Sasidharan further claimed that Warrier was being held hostage by her managers.

"It has been four days since I posted on social media that the life of famous Malayalam actress Manju Warrier is in danger and she is in the custody of some people with vested interests," wrote the director in his Instagram post.

In a separate post, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan revealed why he did not file a formal complaint about his suspicions and instead, opted to reveal it via social media. In the lengthy statement, the director declared that he doesn't 'believe in the law and order situation in Kerala.' Moreover, the filmmaker claimed sending emails to Warrier to confirm his apprehensions and allegedly informed her about revealing his doubts on social media. According to him, when he did not receive any reply for Warrier, he decided to take it up on the internet.

Besides this, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has also sent a letter to the President of India and Chief Justice about his apprehensions on the law and order situation in Kerala.

