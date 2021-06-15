Sanchari Vijay Passes Away: List Of Awards Won And Nominations Received By The Actor

Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay passed away in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning. The 37-year-old actor met with an accident on Friday and suffered serious head and leg injuries. Sanchari started his career as a stage actor and went on to become a part of Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films. Throughout his career, he has worked in over 20 films and has also won awards for his performances. Have a look at the list of Sanchari Vijay's Awards.

A look at Sanchari Vijay's Awards

Naanu Avanalla...Avalu - National Film Award (Best Actor)

The Kannada-language film was directed by B. S. Lingadevaru and is based on Living Smile Vidya's autobiographical work I am Vidya. The movie was released in September 2015 and revolves around a transgender woman as she, growing up as a boy, cherishes her feminine characteristics and begins living as a woman and depicts the appalling life of the transgender community in Indian society.

In the movie, Sanchari plays the role of Vidya for which he received the National Film Award for Best Actor. Other than this, he also won Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actor for his role. Along with him, Sumithra, Kunal Punekar and Sundar also feature in the movie. The film first premiered at the Melbourne International Film Festival in August 2015. Watch the trailer here.

Killing Veerappan - Nominated

The movie was released in 2016 and was written by K. Balaji and directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film revolves around the events leading to Operation Cocoon to capture or kill Indian bandit Veerappan. The movie features Shiva Rajkumar, Sandeep Bharadwaj, Yagna Shetty, Gadda Vij and many more. Actor Parul Yadav and Yagna Shetty have each received the Best Performance In A Leading Role and Supporting Role - Female awards at the 2nd IIFA Utsavam, respectively.

In the movie, Sanchari played the role of STF Rookie Officer Gopal for which he was nominated for the SIIMA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. The movie received a positive response from the audience and was also made in Hindi as Veerappan. Take a look at the trailer.

