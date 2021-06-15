'Sanchari Vijay's Funeral With State Honours', Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Issues Statement

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa expressed his condolences to the family of actor Sanchari Vijay, who passed away on Tuesday after meeting with an accident. The leader stated that the 37-year-old’s funeral will be conducted with full state honours. He also conveyed his gratitude to the actor’s family for donating his organs.

Karnataka CM on Sanchari Vijay's death

Yediyurappa described Sanchari Vijay as an 'acclaimed actor’ as he shared details about his funeral, while thanking his family and sending his condolences.

'ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಪುರಸ್ಕೃತ ನಟ ಸಂಚಾರಿ ವಿಜಯ್ ಅವರ ಅಂತ್ಯಕ್ರಿಯೆಯನ್ನು ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಗೌರವಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ನಡೆಸಲಾಗುವುದು. ಅವರ ಅಂಗಾಂಗ ದಾನ ಮಾಡಿ ಸಾರ್ಥಕತೆ ಮೆರೆದಿರುವ ಕುಟುಂಬದವರಿಗೆ ಕೃತಜ್ಞತೆಗಳ ಜೊತೆಗೆ ಸಂತಾಪ ಸೂಚಿಸುತ್ತಾ, ಪ್ರತಿಭಾವಂತ ಕಲಾವಿದ ಸಂಚಾರಿ ವಿಜಯ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಭಾವಪೂರ್ಣ ಶ್ರದ್ಧಾಂಜಲಿಗಳನ್ನು ಸಲ್ಲಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ' : ಸಿಎಂ @BSYBJP. — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) June 15, 2021

On Monday, the CM had stated that he was pained by the news of Sanchari Vijay and expressed his grief, while speaking to media persons. This was when the doctors clarified that Vijay had not died, but his brain was showing signs of failure.

The hospital then informed in the medical bulletin later in the day that he was brain dead. It then confirmed that he had passed away on Tuesday morning. "Sanchari Vijay expired today, 15-06-2021 at 3:34 am," read the statement.

As per reports, Viay's family has kept his mortal remains at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru to allow his well-wishers to pay their respects. The funeral is expected to be held at his birthplace Panchanahalli, Kadur Taluk.

Tributes poured in from other Sandalwood stars like Sudeep and Meghana Raj.

Vijay met with an accident while travelling with his friend Naveen when they were on their way to buy medicine on Friday. Their motorcycle skid due to the wet road because of rain and they hit a pole of JP Nagar’s 7th Phase.

The actor had won the National Award Best Actor Award for the movie Naanu Avanalla...Avalu, apart from work in movies like Dasavala, Oggarane, Harivu, Killing Veerappan and Nathicharami.

