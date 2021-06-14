Sanchari Vijay's Top 5 Movies To Binge Watch; From 'Gentleman' To 'Killing Veerappan'

One of the prominent figures in the Kannada film industry, Sanchari Vijay, was known for his intense acting and talent in theatre drama. From Gentleman to Oggarane, the actor won the hearts of the audience and critics alike as he won a National Award for his work in Naanu Avanalla...Avalu. Sanchari Vijay's age was just 38 when the actor breathed his last.

Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay's accident

Harivu actor Sanchari Vijay met with an unfortunate demise on the 14th of June, 2021. Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay's accident in Bengaluru on the night of 12th June left the actor in a coma after he hit a light pole while riding on his friend's bike. The actor was soon declared brain dead after which his family decided to donate his organs. To pay a tribute to the actor, here is a list of the top 5 Sanchari Vijay's movies to watch in his memory.

1. In Naanu Avanalla...Avalu

Released in 2015, touted as one of the best performances of the actor, In Naanu Avanalla...Avalu is a drama movie based on an LGBTQ character. Directed by B. S. Lingadevaru, the movie is based on the life of a transgender woman named Vidya and depicts her story of growing up and accepting her true identity. Portraying the role of Vidya, Sanchari Vijay won the 62nd National Film Awards — Best Actor while the film bagged a National Award for Best Make-up Artist.

2. Harivu

Directed by Manso Re, the movie revolved around the struggles of a father trying to cure his son's disease in a big city but after the son's death, the father finds himself unable to carry his body back home. Released in 2014, the movie won National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Kannada. Featured in the movie were talented actors such as Sanchari Vijay, Shweta Desai, and Master Shoib. The movie is inspired by true events taking place in a government hospital in Bengaluru.

3. Killing Veerappan

Released in 2016, the docudrama was directed by Ram Gopal Varma and was based on Operation Cocoon in India. Featuring Shiva Rajkumar in the lead role, Sancahri Vijay played the role of STF Rookie Officer Gopal in the movie. The movie was critically acclaimed and the actor received a nomination for SIIMA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Kannada.

4. Gentleman

Released in the year 2020, the drama film was directed by Jadesh Kumar Hampi and produced by Guru Deshpande. The fresh concept of the movie revolves around a man suffering from a rare sleeping disorder while encountering a personal tragedy. Featuring actors such as Nishvika Naidu, Prajwal Devaraj, and Prasanth Siddi, the late actor Sanchari Vijay played the role of Inspector Shivmurthy in the movie.

5. ACT 1978

A social thriller released in 2020, the movie follows the story of a pregnant widow who decides to take up a fight against corruption in the system and faces unprecedented obstacles. Directed by Manso Re, the film was met with several accolades and praises. Featuring Yagna Shetty, B. Suresha, Pramod Shetty, and Achyuth Kumar, Sanchari Vijay was seen playing the role of NSG Commando Chief Bheemeshwar Pandey.

IMAGE- STILL FROM ACT 1978

