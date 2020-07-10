Sanchita Shetty Trends On Twitter For Her Latest Pics; Fans Comment 'ravishing In Red'

Sanchita Shetty recently uploaded a couple of snaps of herself in a red saree. The pictures have now gone viral on social media as fans are sharing her post on various platforms. Many fans are also wishing to see the actor in more films. Check out the Telugu actor's post on Instagram and netizens' reaction.

Sanchita Shetty in a red saree

Telugu actor Sanchita Shetty took the internet by storm after she posted a few snaps of herself in a red saree. The pictures were posted by her on her Instagram account. All the photos are very elegant and graceful and Sanchita looks wonderful in them. In the first snap, Sanchita can be seen in very light make-up and sporting a bindi, watch and earrings with her red saree. Her hands are placed behind her ears and the actor is looking directly into the camera.

In the second snap, Sanchita is giving a back shoulder pose and looking away from the camera. She is slightly angled and smiling for the picture. In the third snap uploaded by her, viewers can see Sanchita's back. Her long black hair and earrings are visible clearly. Viewers can also see Sanchita's face more clearly and she is looking away from the lens.

In the next snap, Sanchita's half body is visible. The actor is seen playing with her hair and smiling. The next couple of snaps resemble the first ones. Many people have commented on the pictures that the actor looks wonderful. Here are the comments:

Pic Credit: Sanchita Shetty's Instagram

Sanchita Shetty is also trending on Twitter as her photos have gone viral. Many people have come on to Twitter to express how wonderful the actor looks. One fan wrote - Wish I could see her more often in big screen (#) Sanchita Shetty. Check out the tweets:

Wish i could see her more often in big screen #SanchitaShetty ðŸ‘ŒðŸ» pic.twitter.com/aBrjfQeAVs — Sonia Arunkumar (@rajakumaari) July 9, 2020

• Cute & Ravishing Look Of #SanchitaShetty Glittering In Red â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/iq8hkYVlhB — Gowtham Rlg (@GowthamRlg) July 9, 2020

Sanchita Shetty is a very popular Indian actor seen in Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films. She received her big break in the female lead role in Soodhu Kavvum (2013). She has done almost 20 films up to now. Party and Devdas Brothers are some of the films in which she will be seen soon.

Promo Pic Credit: Sanchita Shetty's Instagram

