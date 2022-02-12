Sandalwood's Darshan Says He Won't Celebrate His Birthday Due To Loss Of Puneeth Rajkumar

Sandalwood fame Darshan will be ringing his 45th birthday on February 16. Many fans and followers cannot contain their excitement. However, the actor has decided to skip his birthday this year. He took to his verified Instagram handle and dropped a video where he can be heard citing reasons behind his decision, which is to be superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's demise and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Darshan won't celebrate his birthday among fans this year

Taking to the photo-sharing site, the Challenging star posted a video featuring himself where he shared he will not celebrate his birthday among fans this year. He said, "I feel like it is better to stay away from birthday celebrations because the pandemic still exists and due to the demise of Puneeth Rajkumar so. I apologize to everyone for not being with you. Next year, I will definitely celebrate my birthday on a large scale."

Further, Darshan also shared details about his forthcoming project titled Kranti. He shared an update about the film that will be announced on his birthday. On the same day, a glimpse of his next film with Tharun will also be revealed. The actor further urged his fans and followers to see Majestic, which will be released on February 18 this year.

Before this, another Sandalwood actor decided to not celebrate his birthday among fans citing the same reasons. Duniya Vijay also took to his social media handle and wrote, "Salute to the fans. This is the time when the whole world is in trouble. You all have given me an unprecedented win at this time. I know that you have the desire to celebrate my birthday grandly in such a moment. I also wanted to meet you all on my birthday.”

Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise

Kannada actor and producer Puneeth Rajkumar experienced cardiovascular failure and passed away on October 29 last year. His sudden demise shook the entire industry and left his fans mourning. They will get to see him one last time on the screens in the upcoming film James.

James is set for a theatrical release on 17 March 2022 along with its dubbed versions in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu languages. This movie will be Puneeth's posthumous appearance following his death on October 29, 2021. Written and directed by Chethan Kumar, the film has been bankrolled by Kishore Pathikonda.

Image: Instagram/@darshanthoogudeepashrinivas