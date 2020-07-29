Sanjay Dutt's Adheera Or Ramachandra's Garuda: Who Nailed The Villain Avatar In 'K.G.F'?

On account of Sanjay Dutt's 61st birthday, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 have revealed the first look of his menacing villain character Adheera. The actor will be seen donning an intense avatar for his next film in the KGF film franchise which is led by actor Yash. The first film of the franchise featured the character of Garuda as the menacing villain with power over the system which he used to manipulate the lives of thousands. This time around Sanjay Dutt will be essaying the role of the baddie in the film which evidently calls for drawing comparison between the two villains from the KGF franchise.

Sanjay Dutt's Adheera vs Ramachandra Raju's Garuda

In the first film, the character of Garuda was played by actor Ramachandra Raju. Through Garuda has limited screen time in the film, his menacing ways leave the audience with goosebumps whenever he shows up on the screen. The evil portrayal of Garuda by Ramachandra Raju was appreciated by many fans but he did not sport the stylised menacing look which Sanjay Dutt can be seen in the first look of KGF: Chapter 2.

The first look of Sanjay Dutt's character Adheera from KGF: Chapter 2 features him in a towering physique and a resting mean face covered in tattoos on his face and the back of his head. The director of the film has reportedly gone at lengths to keep Dutt's role and look under the wraps. While sharing the first look, the director revealed that his look has been inspired by a character from the Vikings.

Though Adheera is played by a different actor in the first film, Sanjay Dutt will be reprising the role in the second film. The character of Adheera has already been introduced in the first film when it is revealed that both Adheera and Garuda are brothers, wishing to sit on the same throne of the gold mines. The throne is handed over to Garuda and Adheera vows to return to KGF and claim his rightful spot if anything happens to Garuda. The second film will reportedly feature Adheera returning to KGF and making his way to the top, challenging Rocky for his life and the throne.

