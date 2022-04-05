Sanjay Dutt Opens Up On Yash-starrer 'KGF 2'; Reveals It Was Difficult To Shoot Climax

KGF: Chapter 2 is touted to be one of the most anticipated films of the year. After several postponements, the film is finally slated to release on April 14, 2022. As the release date of the much-awaited film is inching closer, there is a massive buzz surrounding the project.

A few days back, makers dropped the trailer of KGF 2 that fueled fans' excitement levels. It saw Yash returning as Rocky in an action-packed avatar, but Sanjay Dutt's menacing look in the trailer stole the limelight. Recently, Dutt opened up on his character Adheera in the film and also revealed that shooting the climax part was really difficult for him.

Sanjay Dutt spills beans on his character Adheera in KGF 2

In a recent chat with Mid-Day, Sanjay Dutt revealed that shooting the climax of KGF 2 was difficult for him. Adding to this, the actor said,

"They did everything they could to make me comfortable. They suggested we shoot it against a green screen. But as an actor, shooting this film correctly was important to me. We had a grand vision for it. The climax had to be mounted on a large scale. It was a difficult climax — there was mud, dust, fire and a lot of action. I couldn’t have done that shoot without their help.”

Talking about his character Adheera and praising Yash for his performance in the actioner, Sanjay Dutt added,

“He is menacing, but at the same time, humane [to some]. A lot of how Adheera has shaped up is from the energy that Yash and I brought to each scene. What a talent he is!”

For the unversed, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer when he was shooting for the film in 2020. After undergoing extensive treatment, the actor resumed shooting.

More about KGF 2

Directed by Prashanth Neel, this Kannada-language period action film is bankrolled under the banner of Hombale Films. Apart from Sanjay Dutt and Yash, the film will see Sreenidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon taking on important roles.

Image: Instagram@duttsanjay