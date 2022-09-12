Sanjay Dutt Roped In For Thalapathy Vijay's Gangster-based Action Thriller; Read Details

After his power-packed performance in actor Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt has been roped in to play the antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay's forthcoming gangster-based action thriller. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the pan-India film will reportedly be Vijay's biggest release in the Hindi market.

According to Pinkvilla, a source revealed that Lokesh and Sanjay Dutt had been discussing the project for a while now, with things finally falling into place. It has also been mentioned that the Munna Bhai star has received a whopping Rs 10 crores remuneration for the part.

The source stated, "The script demands the presence of multiple powerful villains and who better than Sanjay Dutt to play one of the many baddies in this yet untitled film. Lokesh has been in conversation with Sanjay Dutt for a while now and things have finally fallen in place. The actor is been paid a gigantic amount of Rs 10 crore to act in the film."

The insider added that Kanagaraj has garnered attention in the Northern belt following the release of Vikram, and the upcoming collaboration with Vijay will take things a 'notch higher'. "It’s a slow and steady process for Vijay as well to make a mark in the Hindi belts. This one will be his biggest release in the Hindi market," the source informed.

According to reports, Prithviraj will also be playing a negative role in the film, however, Pinkvilla sources informed that the Malayalam superstar is merely on Lokesh's wish list. The makers are eyeing a Diwali 2023 release for the project. It would mark Vijay's second release of the year after Varisu, which is all set to hit theatres in January 2023.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. The period action film failed to perform well at the Box Office.

