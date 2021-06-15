Sanjay Vijay Shares Throwback From 'Toronto Days', Fans Call Him 'Thalapathy Lite'

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s son Sanjay Vijay has now become the new social media sensation ever since his partying video with friends began to surface on social media. On Monday evening, Sanjay Vijay went on to post a funny throwback photo of himself via Twitter. Upon seeing the post, Thalapathy Vijay’s fan army went berserk over it, as Sanjay appeared to be the spitting image of his father Thalapathy Vijay.

Sanjay Vijay’s throwback post

In the picture, fans can see Sanjay donning a puffed jacket to protect himself from the cold weather of Toronto. The star kid was gazing at his mobile device while the camera captured him. It appears that watching the old photograph invoked wanderlust in the mind of the youngster and hence he decided to revisit his memories by sharing this never-seen-before photograph from his Toronto vacation. Check out the post shared by Sanjay Vijay below:

As soon as the photo surfaced on the micro-blogging site, fans went gaga over it. while some said that he looked ‘smart’ in the picture, others went on to hail him as ‘superb’. Netizens were also quick enough to notice the striking similarities between the looks of his father and him. Addressing the same, a user called him a ‘lite’ version of Thalapathy Vijay. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Previously, Sanjay Vijay made headlines for sharing his partying videos online amongst his followers. In the clip, Sanjay can be seen chilling with his friends in the car as they head out in the night for a ride together. He is recording a selfie video while grooving to the foot-tapping music played in the background. Take a look at the video here:

Talking about Thalapathy Vijay’s professional front, he was last seen in the Tamil action thriller film, Master. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also starred Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Arjun Das in pivotal roles. He is currently working on another Tamil action thriller film. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Thalapathy 65 is the working title of his upcoming film. Bankrolled under the banner of Sun Picture, actor Pooja Hegde headlines the female lead in the movie.

