Sanjjana Galrani Refuses To Undergo Blood Tests; Cites Fundamental Rights & Lawyers Advice

Arrested Sandalwood actor Sanjjana Galrani, on Thursday, dramatically refused to give her blood samples for a dope test as a part of the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru's (CCB) investigation.

Sanjjana Galrani was arrested by the agency as the sleuths widened their probe on the Kannada film industry's links with the drug nexus.

In a video that went viral on Thursday, Sanjjana Galrani is seen refusing to give her blood samples for the dope test, arguing with the investigating officer Puneeth and other senior doctors that she had lost trust in the police and that she had no clue why she was arrested. Sanjjana further claimed that it was her fundamental right to say no to giving a blood sample and that her lawyers had informed her to do so. Sanjjana also claimed that she was arrested merely on the basis of chats and that there was no evidence to prove her guilty.

READ | Actor Sanjjanaa Galrani Arrested By CCB As Drugs Probe In Sandalwood Widens

"I have lost my confidence in the police. I don’t know why I have been arrested. You are not telling me the reason. Even if I give blood tests I don't trust that the blood will be mine. My lawyers told me No. It's my fundamental right to say no. Nobody can force me to give blood samples. You people have made me a fool and bought me here. There is no evidence against me, I didn't do anything wrong. Just because we spoke to each other over the phone doesn't mean that I am involved in the crime. I can say no to give blood samples. My lawyer has told me. Every day I am asking you all, why you bought me here", Sanjjana Galrani is seen arguing in the video with the CCB officials and the senior doctors.

READ | Sanjjanaa Galrani Accused Of Hitting Producer With Beer Bottle, Releases Statement On Row

Rahul, Viren Khanna also arrested

The Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Patil confirmed that the team conducted the search activities at Sanjjanaa Galrani’s house, after obtaining a search warrant from the court. The officials also mentioned that Sanjjanaa was kept under a scanner, ever since her friend, realtor Rahul was arrested by the CCB in connection with the drug case. Viren Khanna, too, has been arrested in the drugs case.

Basavaraj Bommai, who is the present Minister for Home Affairs of Karnataka, recently mentioned that the government has directed the CCB to look into the alleged involvement of those from the film industry in drugs. Sanjjanaa Galrani hails from Bengaluru and made her debut in 2006. The actor was also seen in the much-acclaimed Kannada film "Ganda Hendathi".

READ | PUBG Ends India Franchise With China's Tencent, Issues Statement With Hope To Reverse Ban

READ | Vadivel Balaji's Death: Celebs Like Prasanna, Vivek, Aishwarya Rajesh Express Condolences

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.