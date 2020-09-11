Did You Know Sanjjana Galrani Participated In Shehnaaz And Paras' Swayamvar?

Sanjjana Galrani is an Indian model and actor. She is known for her work in the south Indian film industry. The actor is recently making the headlines because of her arrest by the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru. She was arrested by the agency as the sleuths widened their probe on the Kannada film industry's links with the drug nexus. A lot of people now are curious about the actor and her other works in the entertainment industry. However, not many people know that she has also been a part of a Hindi reality show. Here is everything you need to know about Sanjjana Galrani’s Hindi TV show appearance.

Sanjjana Galrani in Mujhse Shadi Karoge

Sanjjana Galrani was seen in the Hindi reality TV show Mujhse Shadi Karoge. She was one of the contestants on the show. The show was a dating reality television series which premiered in February this year. The show featured Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill in their quest of finding a suitable life partner for themselves. In the show, Sanjjana Galrani was involved in several memorable moments. She also received support from Paras Chhabra and was also involved in a war of words with other contestants on several occasions. Here is a look at Sanjjana Galrani on Shehnaaz and Paras' swayamvar show Mujhse Shadi Karoge.

Sanjjana Galrani's movies

Sanjjana Galrani made her debut in movies with the Tamil movie Oru Kadhal Seiveer in 2006. She then went on to appear in several popular movies like Kannada movie Ganda Hendathi, 2008’s Bujjigadu where she was seen with Prabhas and Trisha Krishnan. She gained immense popularity with this role even though it was a supporting actor’s role.

Sanjjana Galrani's Photos

Sanjjanaa Galrani's latest news

Sanjjana Galrani was arrested in a drug case as a part of the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru's (CCB) investigation. Recently a video of the actor went viral on the internet in which she is seen arguing with the investigating officer and other senior doctors. She refused to give her blood samples for the dope test and said that she had lost trust in the police and that she had no clue why she was arrested. She further mentioned that it was her fundamental right to say no to giving a blood sample and that her lawyers had informed her to do so. Sanjjana Galrani also claimed that she was arrested merely on the basis of chats without any evidence to prove her guilty.

