Sanjjanaa Galrani Distributes Food To Needy, Says 'we Are Taking Precautionary Measures'

Kannada actor Sanjjanaa Galrani who is active in social service and is the founder of the Sanjjanaa Galrani Foundation has come forward to help people in need by providing them with food. On Instagram, she shared a glimpse of herself distributing food to needy people who live in her area with a set of volunteers. She also mentioned that the distribution process took place following all the precautionary measures of COVID-19.

Sanjjanaa Galrani distributes food to the needy

Sanjjanaa shared a few pictures in which she can be seen wearing a PPE kit, double face masks, face shield and gloves while distributing the food. She also shared pictures of how people were following all the necessary guidelines and standing in a queue maintaining social distancing. In her caption, she wrote, “Service of 250 meals to the underprivileged by the grace of the Almighty continued today in indiranagar & and 300 meals served in HAL area, Day 6. Totally 550 meals served.”

Speaking of the precautions, she wrote, “we are taking also precautionary measures, in fact my father Warned me About the dire consequences, I’m living away from my mother and father by sending them to live in the other home, since I am facing mass number of people every day, However we are taking at most precaution of wearing a double mask , shield , gloves And from today I just started endorsing the use of the Ppe kit as well ... And following the protocols of social distancing completely is the most important need of the hour, like you can see me we do not even touch the vessels of the people who are coming . But still we have distributed the food in at most class and respect.”

She also mentioned that she would like to continue the service “every day until the lockdown ends.” Fans and followers took to the comments section to appreciate the actor. Have a look at the reactions below.

More about Sanjjanaa Galrani's movies

Sanjjanaa Galrani made her film debut in the Telugu movie Soggadu in 2005. She has appeared in films such as Ganda Hendathi, Bujjigadu, Chila Nerangalil Chilar, Sardaar Gabbar Singh and more. She will soon be seen in the upcoming film, Aaraattu directed by B. Unnikrishnan.

(IMAGE: SANJJANAA GALRANI'S INSTAGRAM)

